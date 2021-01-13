PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – Things are looking good for Philly’s own Kevin Hart. The comedian signed a deal for his production company, Hartbeat Productions, with Netflix.
The value of the four-film deal is not known, but we’re told similar deals at Netflix have eclipsed $100 million.
Hart is currently slated to star in and executive produce the limited series “True Story” on Netflix.
It marks his first dramatic series and comes after his latest stand-up special ranked as the top comedy special of 2020 for Netflix.
MORE ON CBSPHILLY.COM
Republicans In Pennsylvania Changing Party Registration Following Deadly Insurrection At US Capitol
More Questions Than Answers After FBI Agents Raid Home In West Goshen, Chester County
Delaware County Prosecutors Going After Business Accused Of Cheating Employees Out Of Protections, Benefits