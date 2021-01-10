PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — The director of a Philadelphia nonprofit is being held under quarantine in South America after testing positive for COVID-19. Brian Jenkins is the executive director for Chosen 300 Ministries, which helps the homeless and needy.
He says he traveled to Guyana after testing negative for the virus.
But after a positive test result there, Jenkins says he was pulled from his hotel room by the health ministry and placed in a COVID facility.
Jenkins says he was told he cannot leave the country for at least 14 days, and only after he tests negative for COVID-19.
