PHILADELPHIA (CBS/AP) — New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy is deploying the state police to Washington, D.C. after a violent mob loyal to President Donald Trump stormed the U.S. Capitol on Wednesday and forced lawmakers into hiding, in a stunning attempt to overturn America’s presidential election, undercut the nation’s democracy and keep Democrat Joe Biden from replacing Trump in the White House.

The National Guard and state and federal police were called in for control, and the mayor of Washington imposed a rare evening curfew. One person was reported to have been shot.

New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy tweeted, “At the request of DC officials, I am deploying the New Jersey State Police to the District of Columbia to facilitate the peaceful transition of power & protect our democracy. We are prepared to deploy the New Jersey National Guard upon request. May God Bless America and our brave men and women in uniform.”

The protesters were egged on by Trump and his false attacks on the integrity of the November presidential election. While rallying his supporters outside the White House Wednesday morning, he urged them to march to the Capitol. But later — hours after they fought police and breached the building — he told them that although they were “very special people” and he backed their cause, they should “go home in peace.”

