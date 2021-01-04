Comments
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – Philadelphia police are investigating a stabbing in the city’s Kensington section. Police found a 39-year-old man stabbed on the 2000 block of Bellmore Street, around 9:44 a.m. Monday.
Police say the man was stabbed once.
He was taken to Temple University Hospital in stable condition.
So far, no arrests have been made.
MORE ON CBSPHILLY.COM
16-Year-Old Boy Shot In Head, Critically Wounded In Holmesburg Shooting: Police
COVID-19 In Pennsylvania: Doctor Says Philadelphia ‘Actually Doing A Really Good Thing’ By Delaying Lifting Restrictions
83-Year-Old Man In ICU After Being Bound, Gagged, Robbed In North Philadelphia Home On New Year’s Eve
You must log in to post a comment.