CBSN PhillyWatch Now
By CBS3 Staff
Filed Under:Local, Philadelphia News

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – Philadelphia police are investigating a stabbing in the city’s Kensington section. Police found a 39-year-old man stabbed on the 2000 block of Bellmore Street, around 9:44 a.m. Monday.

Police say the man was stabbed once.

He was taken to Temple University Hospital in stable condition.

So far, no arrests have been made.

MORE ON CBSPHILLY.COM 

16-Year-Old Boy Shot In Head, Critically Wounded In Holmesburg Shooting: Police

COVID-19 In Pennsylvania: Doctor Says Philadelphia ‘Actually Doing A Really Good Thing’ By Delaying Lifting Restrictions

83-Year-Old Man In ICU After Being Bound, Gagged, Robbed In North Philadelphia Home On New Year’s Eve

Comments