Crews Battle 2-Alarm House Fire In Trenton

By CBS3 Staff
TRENTON, N.J.

TRENTON, N.J. (CBS) – Flames broke out at a home in Trenton, Sunday night. The two-alarm fire happened on the 700 hundred block of Monmouth Street, around 11:30 p.m.

Firefighters say they arrived to heavy fire but managed to place it under control.

We’re told a firefighter was getting checked out for possible injuries.

No one else was hurt.

