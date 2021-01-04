Crews Battle 2-Alarm House Fire In Trenton

Comments
TRENTON, N.J. (CBS) – Flames broke out at a home in Trenton, Sunday night. The two-alarm fire happened on the 700 hundred block of Monmouth Street, around 11:30 p.m.
Firefighters say they arrived to heavy fire but managed to place it under control.
We’re told a firefighter was getting checked out for possible injuries.
No one else was hurt.
