PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Pennsylvania Health Secretary Dr. Rachel Levine will discuss the state’s COVID-19 status and provide an update on the Early Warning Monitoring Dashboard on Monday.
The briefing will take place at 11:30 a.m. and will be streamed on CBSN Philly above.
- What: Pennsylvania Health Secretary Dr. Rachel Levine will hold a virtual press conference to discuss the state’s COVID-19 mitigation efforts.
- When: January 4, 2021
- Time: 11:30 a.m.
- Online Stream: Live in the player above and on your mobile or streaming device.
