By CBS3 Staff
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Pennsylvania Health Secretary Dr. Rachel Levine will discuss the state’s COVID-19 status and provide an update on the Early Warning Monitoring Dashboard on Monday.

The briefing will take place at 11:30 a.m.

  • What: Pennsylvania Health Secretary Dr. Rachel Levine will hold a virtual press conference to discuss the state’s COVID-19 mitigation efforts.
  • When: January 4, 2021
  • Time: 11:30 a.m.
