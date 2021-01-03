Comments
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Police are searching for a gunman after a 25-year-old was critically wounded in a Northeast Philadelphia shooting. Police say the shooting happened just after 2:15 p.m. on the 2800 block of Michael Road Sunday.
A 25-year-old man was reportedly shot once in the right side and once in the left hand.
He was transported to an area hospital and placed in critical condition.
No arrests have been made at this time.
MORE ON CBSPHILLY.COM
Man Who Spent 28 Years In Prison For Murder He Didn’t Commit Settles With Philadelphia
83-Year-Old Man In ICU After Being Bound, Gagged, Robbed In North Philadelphia Home On New Year’s Eve
Doctor Says Philadelphia ‘Actually Doing A Really Good Thing’ By Delaying Lifting Restrictions
You must log in to post a comment.