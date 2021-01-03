Comments
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A 75-year-old woman is dead after she was struck and killed by a vehicle while crossing the street in Philadelphia’s Kensington neighborhood. Investigators say a maroon Honda Civic hit the 75-year-old woman on East Allegheny Avenue just before 7 p.m. Saturday.
She died a short time later.
Police say the driver left the scene, but they later apprehended a suspect.
