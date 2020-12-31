PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — People may not be attending big parties or reveling at bars this New Year’s Eve, but that doesn’t mean they aren’t toasting to a new year with cocktails. New Year’s Eve will look a lot different for many of us this year, but one thing’s for sure, liquor sales are going strong.

Shoppers made their last-minute runs on New Year’s Eve to spirits.

“Just being inside and doing nothing is different. That’s not a typical New Year’s for me but better to be safe than sorry,” said Genita Johnson, of Boston.

A number of people had the same idea, standing in line outside Fine Wine & Good Spirits to load up on goodies. Maurice Stewart is making a run for the family.

“Mom, sister, brother-in-law, everybody. But immediate family, just immediate,” Stewart said.

Over at Stone’s Beer and Beverage Market, there’s been a steady stream of customers.

“Alcohol has been, in a lot of ways, a bit of a lifesaver for some of us,” said Nick Wendowski with Stone’s Beer and Beverage Market.

New Year’s Eve is usually the biggest day of the year. 2020 as a whole has been a good year for Stone’s.

“We feel incredibly grateful for the support that the community has given us. We kept everyone employed and we’ve actually hired more people, which is not the case for many, many businesses,” Wendowski said.

One couple is finding a way to celebrate their seven-year anniversary and New Year’s Eve in one.

“We’re gonna spend it in, play some board games, cabin in the woods out in western Maryland,” said Claire Rosen and Ben Bloom.

For those looking to snatch a few to-go cocktails, a number of restaurants, including The Daily on Broad Street, is at your service.

“Now we have some cocktails. We’ll get some takeout sushi and just relax. It’s the kind of year it is, but we’ll get through it,” Riverton, New Jersey resident Dennis Flanagan said.

Some may be in bed before the new year rolls around. Nonetheless, they felt it safer to stock up.

“I have a toddler at home. I’ll be sleeping by midnight,” Fairmount resident Richard Burns said.

Health officials continue to urge people to stay away from gatherings large and small with people outside of their household. Also, remember to stay safe and drink responsibly.

