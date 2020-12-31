CAMDEN, N.J. (CBS) — The Camden County Police Department is ringing in the new year with a new police chief. Chief Gabriel Rodriguez was sworn in as the top cop Thursday by the director of the Board of County Commissioners, Louis Cappelli Jr.

Rodriguez becomes the third leader of the department in the last eight years.

He was born and raised in East Camden, rising in the ranks over his 18-year tenure as a Camden police officer.

“I’m looking forward to leading this agency and continuing to work alongside some of the most talented men and women in law enforcement. The work each officer has done over the last eight years has changed the city and made it a better place to live, work and raise a family,” Rodriguez said in a statement. “Today, Camden is a different place than it was 10 years ago, and my vision is to work with everyone in the city to continue the progress we’ve made in this effort and build on the foundation that was laid before me.”

The change of command in ⁦@CamdenCountyPD⁩ . Congratulations Chief Rodriquez. Thank you Chief Wysocki. pic.twitter.com/jvaMfrqan6 — Louis Cappelli Jr (@LouisCappelliJr) December 31, 2020

We’re told he plans to focus on enhancing the quality of life for Camden residents.

