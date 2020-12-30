BENSALEM, Pa. (CBS) — Because of the pandemic, this New Year’s Eve will be unlike any other. Police departments say they’ll be ready for whatever comes, even though most of the celebrating will be going on at home.

Even though bars and indoor dining is closed, Bensalem police, one of the largest forces in the state, aren’t taking any chances.

Those restaurants that are able to open are trying new ideas to ring in the new year.

In a normal year, bars, restaurants and casinos would be packed to ring in the new year.

“All of our establishments that serve alcohol are currently closed,” said Bensalem Township Deputy Director of Public Safety William McVey.

But in true fashion, 2020 has been anything but normal.

“We typically deal with over 200 calls over that 12-hour period. We think that will be reduced but we will still be prepared,” McVey said.

A township away, Buck Hotel owner Brian Ruhling was setting up outdoor tents and heated igloos at the Buck Hotel.

“December is our biggest month of the year. It could equal out to almost 50% of our sales for the entire year,” Ruhling said.

On past New Year’s Eves, this historic restaurant, bar and wedding venue will serve up to 1,000 people.

But this year, with Pennsylvania’s order to close indoor dining and bars through Jan. 4 …

“We’re lucky if we have 50, 60 people. We’ll see what happens,” Ruhling said.

Today, the Dick family enjoyed a rare meal out with their neighbors, hoping their dollars help.

“The kids are off and we’ve been wanting to get together,” Jessica Dick said.

Despite many staying home, police are still warning about drinking and driving, saying they will be out patrolling local roads.

CBS3’s Alicia Roberts reports.

