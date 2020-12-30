PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Authorities in Bucks County announced charges in the deadly shooting of a teenager in Nockamixon State Park Wednesday morning. Officials charged 52-year-old Kenneth Heller, of Warminster, with criminal homicide and other related charges in the shooting death of 18-year-old Jason Kutt, of Sellersville, in October.
Police say Kutt was shot and killed while watching the sunset with his girlfriend inside Nockamixon State Park, near Quakertown, on Oct. 24.
Pennsylvania State Game Wardens were patrolling the park and found Kutt suffering from a single gunshot wound.
The man’s girlfriend reported seeing a male hunter dressed in bright orange hunting gear leaving the area at the time.
Investigators say the suspect and victim did not know each other and the victim was not the intended target.
The suspect waived his preliminary hearing.
Heller is currently being held in Bucks County jail without bail.
