NEW CASTLE COUNTY, Del. (CBS) — More first responders in our area are getting the COVID-19 vaccine. Eyewitness News was in New Castle, Delaware Tuesday morning.
That’s where New Castle County paramedics and police began receiving the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine. The doses arrived on Monday.
“This week, approximately 70 New Castle County paramedics will be vaccinated and a large number of county police, probably in the area of 140 will be vaccinated,” said New Castle County Chief of Emergency Medical Services, Mark Logemann.
The chief says he’s seeing about a 60% acceptance rate of the vaccine from those who are eligible to take it.
MORE ON CBSPHILLY.COM
Congressman Evans, Rutgers Expert Weigh In On Potential Impact Of $2,000 Stimulus Checks
COVID In New Jersey: Gov. Phil Murphy, State Officials Urging Residents To Limit New Year’s Celebrations
City Of Philadelphia On Track To Break Record Number Of Homicides In Calendar Year
You must log in to post a comment.