By CBS3 Staff
CHESTER COUNTY, Pa. (CBS) — One person is dead following a crash on Route 202 in Tredyffrin Township in Chester County. A sedan and a pickup truck collided near Swedesford Road just before 8 a.m. Monday.

We do know one person was killed.

There’s no word on their identity.

It’s unclear what caused the crash.

