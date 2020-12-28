Comments
CHESTER COUNTY, Pa. (CBS) — One person is dead following a crash on Route 202 in Tredyffrin Township in Chester County. A sedan and a pickup truck collided near Swedesford Road just before 8 a.m. Monday.
We do know one person was killed.
There’s no word on their identity.
It’s unclear what caused the crash.
