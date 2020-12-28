TRENTON, N.J. (CBS) — New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy and health officials are urging people to limit their New Year’s celebrations this year amid the pandemic.
“We urge you to keep it to a small gathering of only your immediate household. This is not the year for a wild New Year’s Eve party, I hope that year comes again soon. Even Times Square in New York City will be empty,” Murphy said.
Gov. Murphy also said that the state is seeing improvement in some of the numbers out of hospitals, but that it’s unclear right now if it’s a trend.
MORE ON CBSPHILLY.COM
Federal Judge Rejects Restaurants’ Challenge Of Indoor Dining Ban In Pennsylvania
Amid Skepticism, ER Doctor Wants To Educate Black Community About Vaccine’s Safety
Philadelphia Eagles’ Playoff Hopes Dashed In 37-17 Loss To Dallas Cowboys
You must log in to post a comment.