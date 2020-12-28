TRENTON, N.J. (CBS) — On Monday, residents and staff in long-term care facilities in New Jersey began receiving the COVID-19 vaccine. New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy, Health Commissioner Judith Persichilli and other state officials launched the effort at Roosevelt Care Center in Old Bridge.
The first resident to get the vaccine was 103-year-old Mildred Clements.
Gov. Murphy says today’s vaccinations represent a sign of hope.
“Vaccination is not just about ending this pandemic, it’s a step towards a stronger, more resilient future,” Murphy said. “It’s a step towards allowing these residents to once again see and hold their loved ones. And that day will come but right now our focus remains squarely on the task ahead. The task of vaccinating our most vulnerable residents here and in other long-term care facilities.”
New Jersey says it hopes to vaccine 70% of the eligible adult population in the next six months.
