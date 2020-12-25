CHALFONT, Pa. (CBS) — Delivery workers have been working around the clock, trying to make sure presents arrived in time for Christmas, but Eyewitness News found one worker who went above and beyond. Matt Miller shared a video of a UPS worker’s act of kindness at his home in Chalfont, Bucks County.
You can see the worker picked up a sign that fell over on Christmas Eve.
She even replaced the wreath that fell off the sign before dropping off the package.
Miller tweeted to UPS, “You have a good one here.”
