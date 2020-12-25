PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A gunman is dead after being shot by two Philadelphia police officers Christmas morning after police say the man began shooting into a crowd in Philadelphia’s Kensington neighborhood. According to police, officers were called to a disturbance at a home in the 3300 block of Emerald Street around 12:30 a.m. Friday.
They say when they arrived at the scene a 43-year-old man was firing a gun into a crowd and eventually turned his weapon on police.
That is when police say two officers discharged their weapon striking the man multiple times.
He was taken to Temple University Hospital where he was pronounced dead a short time later.
Two civilians were also shot, say police they appear to be teenage males. One of whom was also killed while the other is in stable condition.
An investigation is ongoing.
