PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Some of Philadelphia’s men and women in blue are playing Santa Claus for Christmas. Christmas morning, officers in the 14th Police District delivered gifts and clothes, plus a food basket to feed a family for close to a week.
The gifts went to 15 families who were nominated by community leaders.
