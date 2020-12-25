CBSN PhillyWatch Now
By CBS3 Staff
Filed Under:Local, Local TV, Philadelphia News, Talkers

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Some of Philadelphia’s men and women in blue are playing Santa Claus for Christmas. Christmas morning, officers in the 14th Police District delivered gifts and clothes, plus a food basket to feed a family for close to a week.

(credit: CBS3)

The gifts went to 15 families who were nominated by community leaders.

MORE ON CBSPHILLY.COM

Philadelphia Police Officers Shoot, Kill Gunman Who Opened Fire On Crowd In Kensington Christmas Morning, Officials Say

Federal Judge Rejects Restaurants’ Challenge Of Indoor Dining Ban In Pennsylvania

Amid Skepticism, ER Doctor Wants To Educate Black Community About Vaccine’s Safety

Comments