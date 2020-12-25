CBSN PhillyWatch Now
By CBS3 Staff
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A tree is a must-have for many during Christmas with colorful ornaments and lights to brighten the home. But after the holiday is over, many trees are thrown to the curb.

In Philadelphia, you can recycle your tree between Jan. 4 and Jan. 16.

For more information on how to recycle your tree, click here.

