By CBS3 Staff
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Police say a space heater caused a deadly fire inside a home in the Fern Rock section of Philadelphia on Tuesday morning. The fatal fire happened around 8 a.m. on the 1000 block of Medary Avenue.

Police say a 21-year-old man was found unresponsive inside the home.

He was transported to Albert Einstein Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead.

Police say the preliminary cause of the fire was a space heater.

The victim has not been identified.

