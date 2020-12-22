PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Police say a space heater caused a deadly fire inside a home in the Fern Rock section of Philadelphia on Tuesday morning. The fatal fire happened around 8 a.m. on the 1000 block of Medary Avenue.
Police say a 21-year-old man was found unresponsive inside the home.
He was transported to Albert Einstein Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead.
Police say the preliminary cause of the fire was a space heater.
The victim has not been identified.
