PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — There’s a new clue in the search for the shooters who killed a 12-year-old boy in Frankford. Philadelphia Police released surveillance video of the two men wanted for shooting Sadeek Clark-Harrison.
He was shot in the head after answering the front door of his home last month on the 5000 block of Ditman Street.
The family says whoever was outside was screaming his name and when he came to the door, he was shot through the window. He was hit once in the head.
The boy was home with his grandmother and 10-year-old sister at the time of the shooting.
There is a $20,000 reward for information on the shooters.
For a list of gun violence resources in Philadelphia, click here.
