PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Gun violence continues to plague Philadelphia during Christmas week. Two men were critically wounded in a double shooting in the Overbrook section of the city on Monday afternoon.
The shooting occurred around 2:40 p.m. on the 5700 block of West Oxford Street.
Philadelphia Police say one victim was shot in the face, while the other man was shot in his chest.
Both were transported to Lankenau Hospital and are in critical condition.
Police say one man is being held as a prisoner at this time.
Two weapons have been recovered.
For a list of gun violence resources in Philadelphia, click here.
