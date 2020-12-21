PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Hundreds of thousands of health care workers in the tri-state area are receiving their first doses of the COVID vaccine. Shipments are now arriving from both Pfizer and Moderna but there is a glitch with some deliveries.

Pennsylvania and New Jersey are getting fewer vaccines this week than they were expecting.

Christmas is just days away and officials are worried holiday gatherings will cause another COVID spike.

This as Pennsylvania and New Jersey are seeing a slight virus plateau, the numbers are still very high but not growing as fast. And the vaccine rollout is hitting a few glitches.

New Jersey will get about 100,00 fewer doses of the COVID vaccines than expected, federal officials have taken the blame for miscalculations.

“They say it was an honest mistake,” New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy said Monday.

But New Jersey also missed a federal deadline by one day to start giving vaccines in nursing homes next week and will instead start its program on Dec. 28.

“The information about anticipated doses and shipments of both Pfizer and Moderna keeps changing,” Health Commissioner Judy Persichilli said.

Pennsylvania is getting 67,000 fewer doses of Pfizer vaccine this week, the secretary of health said federal officials have explained estimates were fluctuating.

“Since the first doses vaccine arrived in Pennsylvania one week ago 17,700 health care workers have received their first dose,” Dr. Rachel Levine said.

This week both Pfizer and Moderna will now be delivering vaccines throughout the tri-state region, all earmarked for health care workers.

A Centers for Disease Control and Prevention advisory panel voted Sunday that the next groups to get the vaccines should be people 75 and older and essential workers. This includes teachers, first responders, and grocery store workers.

“A lot of populations are vying to get into that next head of the line on the 1-B group,” Gov. Murphy said. “This is really complex.”

Officials in both states are worried about holiday celebrations causing another spike in cases like what happened with Thanksgiving.

“If you insist on having that gathering this year you are taking a real risk that when next Christmas or New Year comes around there will be fewer loved ones gathered,” said Gov. Murphy.

Next week, CVS and Walgreens will start on-site vaccinations for residents and staff of skilled nursing facilities across our tri-state region.

