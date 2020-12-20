Comments
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A man is in critical condition after police say he suffered a gunshot wound to the head. According to police, this incident unfolded along the 200 block of East Lehigh Avenue.
Around 4:45 a.m. Sunday police were called for reports of a person with a gun but when they arrived they found a 2005 Jeep engulfed in flames on the 300 block of East Lehigh Avenue.
Investigators say the Jeep crashed into a parked car before catching fire.
Officials say a man was rushed to the hospital suffering from burns and it was later determined that he also was shot in the head.
So far, no arrests have been made.
An investigation is ongoing.
