PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A man is dead and two people are in critical condition after a car overturns near a restaurant in Northeast Philadelphia. The crash happened around 1:30 a.m. Sunday on the 700 block of Franklin Mills Circle.
Investigators say the car hit a tree and flipped upside down.
There are reports of the car hitting the restaurant, but so far, there is no confirmation of any damage done.
