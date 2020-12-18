PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A lot of that snow from this Wednesday’s storm, quickly froze up and is causing slippery roads. The main arteries in Manayunk look good but the problems we’re still seeing are the side streets and sidewalks.

Anything that wasn’t cleared on Thursday is now crunchy and slippery.

This was a pandemic snowstorm, so once it finally moved on yesterday neighbors in Manayunk, many working from home, took their time getting out and cleaning up.

Some say they won’t be clearing their cars at all and plan on letting the sun and Mother Nature eventually do the work for them.

But the city plows and salt trucks were moving and working to make each street at least passable with one lane.

Meantime, many businesses had been worried the snow would keep people at home and further slow down an already very tough year but Eyewitness News spotted diners along Main Street Thursday night.

That included outside at SOMO Manayunk which was open for outdoor dining.

“We were busy, the greenhouses stay filled. And tonight we’ve been busy as well so it’s excellent to see people coming out,” said Marissa Krawciw. “It’s an excellent option during the cold weather to stay safe and warm.”

Many neighbors in Manayunk found this snow to be a welcome distraction. even the adults took some time to have a bit of fun.

If you’re heading out this morning watch your step and you may have to chip your way through any leftover snow.

There was some melting in the sun yesterday but all that is now frozen over.