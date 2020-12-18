PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Philadelphia Police are searching for a suspect in connection to a robbery that occurred early Halloween morning in Frankford. According to police, this happened just after 4 a.m. along the 1300 block of Arrott Street.
Police say after arriving at the scene, a man came up to them and said he had been assaulted and robbed.
Surveillance video from where the incident took place captured the moments as the suspect approached the victim and started choking him before throwing him to the ground.
The suspect then took the victim’s wallet and medications.
The suspect fled the scene heading towards Arrott Street.
If you see this suspect, police say do not approach and contact 911 immediately.
