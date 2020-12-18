PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — The spirit of the holiday season was alive and well today in Germantown. The Philadelphia Fraternal Order of Police donated turkeys and gift cards to residents in the 14th Police District.
“Families are struggling this year and we hope to bring a little holiday cheer to their lives with this community event,” said FOP President John McNesby. “Residents in our community are strong and resilient, but also humbled and gracious for the helping hand by our dedicated police officers.”
The FOP partnered with Pastor Antonio Bennett of New Life Christian Fellowship Baptist Church for the giveaway.
