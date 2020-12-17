Comments
ABINGTON, Pa. (CBS) — A SEPTA-Warminster train struck a box truck in the Roslyn section of Abington in Montgomery County. Eyewitness News was on the scene Thursday morning.
It happened around 5:30 a.m. Thursday at Susquehanna and Easton Roads.
Officials say one person was rescued from the box truck. There’s no word on their condition.
No passengers were on the train, according to officials.
The Warminster line was suspended but is back up and running again.
