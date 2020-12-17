BENSALEM, Pa. (CBS) — There was certainly some snow to shovel in Bucks County, as well as Burlington County on the New Jersey side. Bucks County saw about double the snow than Burlington County, where roads were much clearer for that reason.

Either way, both sides of the river got their first taste of winter.

It may have only been the first snow of the season but that’s already enough for Bucks County resident Mel Brooks.

“I really hate snow with a passion,” Brooks said.

Philly’s northern neighbor saw about 6 inches of snow, something one family enjoyed.

“Good day for hot chocolate,” one man said.

Across the Burlington Bristol Bridge, Burlington resident Don Reinhardt has seen his share of snow days.

“I’m too old to be playing in this stuff,” Reinhardt said.

With just about 3 inches on the ground, he says the storm spared South Jersey.

“Just the back roads are a little icy but the main roads are all clear,” he said.

So Reinhardt fired up his 1986 Volkswagon van.

“I found it 15 years ago in the newspaper,” he said.

He offered this perspective on the winter weather.

“You can look at it either way, it’s either an inconvenience or you love it,” Reinhardt said.

And whether you’re in the first category or the second, Pennsylvania or New Jersey, almost everyone — well, maybe except for Reinhardt — did their share of shoveling.

“I just turned 75 in October. Let somebody else shovel it for me. I don’t do it anymore,” he said.

Pennsylvania state officials responded to more than 150 traffic incidents by 9 a.m. Thursday, so if you’re heading out early Friday, ice will once again be a concern so take it extra slowly.

Several counties in the Garden State, including Camden, Gloucester and Cape May, have issued a code blue warning tonight to help anyone needing shelther as they are expecting temperatures to fall well below freezing.

