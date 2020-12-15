Comments
NEW CASTLE COUNTY, Del. (CBS) — Police are investigating the circumstances surrounding a crash in Delaware. This happened around 1:30 a.m. Tuesday on Route 273 and Old Baltimore Pike in Newark, New Castle County.
Eyewitness News also spotted officers searching a wooded area near the highway.
Police say their search is over, but they did not provide further details.
