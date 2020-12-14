PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — The governors of New Jersey and Pennsylvania blasted federal lawmakers for failing to pass a new COVID relief bill. New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy said, not only do individuals and businesses need the help, so do state and local governments.
“This is about continuing to employ the very frontline, essential workers who we desperately need in our hour of need,” Murphy said.
Pennsylvania Gov. Tom Wolf called it “disgraceful” that federal leaders “seem to be incapable of providing support.”
The governors, both Democrats, blamed Republican Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell for the impasse.
