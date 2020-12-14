CBSN PhillyWatch Now
By CBS3 Staff
Filed Under:Local, Philadelphia News

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A Kensington store owner was shot while trying to stop a robbery Monday night in Kensington. It happened on the 2000 block of East Allegheny Avenue just before 7 p.m.

Police say a 51-year-old man tried to rob the Express One food market. That’s when they say the 36-year-old owner fought back.

As the two struggled, police say the store owner was shot four times. He was rushed to Temple University Hospital in stable condition.

The 51-year-old was shot in the hand. He is also hospitalized in stable condition.

