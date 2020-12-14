PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Last week, Eagles head coach Doug Pederson took a few days to name rookie Jalen Hurts the starting quarterback against the New Orleans Saints. But just one day after an impressive first start of his career, Hurts knows he will be the starter heading into Week 15.

Hurts led the Birds to the win column for the first time in five weeks with a 24-21 victory over the Saints.

Jalen Hurts WILL START vs. Arizona according to Doug Pederson. In case anyone was unsure. @CBSPhilly — Pat Gallen (@PatGallenCBS3) December 14, 2020

Hurts finished with a total of 273 yards and a touchdown against the top-ranked defense of the Saints.

Hurts, a second-round pick in this past draft, replaced Carson Wentz in the third quarter of Philadelphia’s 30-16 loss to the Green Bay Packers after completing 6 of 15 passes for 79 yards, no turnovers and four sacks.

In other news, Pederson announced that safety Rodney McLeod suffered a torn ACL. This injury comes two years after McLeod tore the ACL in his other knee.

Torn ACL for Rodney McLeod is a bummer. Seemed to take on a big leadership role when Malcolm Jenkins went to the Saints. Tough blow. — Pat Gallen (@PatGallenCBS3) December 14, 2020

So far this season, McLeod was second on the team in tackles.

The 4-8-1 Birds head to Arizona to take on the Cardinals (7-6) at 4:05 p.m. Sunday.

