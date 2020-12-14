TRENTON, N.J. (CBS) — New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy is expressing optimism as Pfizer’s coronavirus vaccine will begin to be administered in the Garden State on Tuesday. The governor and other state officials will be at University Hospital in Newark tomorrow where frontline health care workers will begin receiving the COVID-19 vaccine.

“Tomorrow is going to be a big day,” Murphy said during a Monday press conference.

The state has received over 76,000 doses of the Pfizer vaccine. About 20,000 doses will be going to long-term facilities while the remaining will go to hospitals.

Murphy says health care workers and long-term care facility residents and staff are their top priority for getting the vaccine first.

“This is not the end. It is, however, a momentous day. It is a day we have all been waiting for. It is a day of hope and optimism for getting to the other side, but it is not the end,” Murphy said.

The governor says the state’s vaccine program will grow more robust in the coming weeks as New Jersey receives more doses, but he still warns there is a tough road ahead.

“We are also in for several hard months, especially in the six to eight weeks,” Murphy said. “As vaccinations move forward, we are going to be facing stiff headwinds from the second wave.”

More than 4,800 new COVID-19 cases were reported Monday, as the statewide total stands over 405,000.

Over 3,600 patients remain hospitalized and nearly 16,000 residents have died from the virus.

MORE FROM CBSPHILLY.COM

Rookie QB Jalen Hurts Shines In First Career Start As Eagles Defeat New Orleans Saints 24-21

Philadelphia Weather: Winter Storm Watch Issued Beginning Wednesday As Parts Of Region Could Possibly See 18 Inches Of Snow

‘Disgraceful’: Gov. Tom Wolf, Gov. Phil Murphy Blast Federal Lawmakers For Failing To Pass New COVID Relief Bill