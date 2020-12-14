PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — The first doses of the Pfizer coronavirus vaccine have arrived in Philadelphia. Einstein Medical Center received 1,950 doses on Monday morning.

COVID-19 vaccine has arrived in Philly @einsteinhealth received 1900 doses this morning (it was a surprise even to them) vaccinations start Wednesday. @cbs_philly https://t.co/ymB4WVlFQg — Stephanie Stahl (@StahlCBS3) December 14, 2020

Other local facilities have also received the vaccine.

No one that we know of has received the vaccine yet in Philadelphia, but the first recipients of the vaccine in Pennsylvania got the shots Monday morning at the University of Pittsburgh Medical Center.

Last week, Philadelphia Health Commissioner Dr. Thomas Farley said the city is expecting tens of thousands of doses of the vaccine.

The health commissioner says Philadelphia will get vaccine shipments directly from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention distribution, and at the same time, the state will receive and disperse supplies to other locations.

“With both of these vaccines, we will have limited doses, and our first priority group is going to be health care workers who are routinely exposed to coronavirus,” Farley said. “And we’ll widen the groups that gets the vaccine as more vaccine becomes available in the coming weeks and months.”

Farley says hospitals will decide which individuals get the vaccine first and will also be in charge of administering it. Second in line for vaccine will be vulnerable populations and essential workers.

“We won’t know how many doses we’re going to get until we actually get them,” he said.

More than 75,000 Philadelphians have contracted the virus since the beginning of the pandemic. Nearly 10,000 have been hospitalized and more than 2,000 have died.

