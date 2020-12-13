Comments
PHILADELPHIA: Police say a man is dead after driving a car into a fence in Kensignton. This crash happened just before 3 a.m. Sunday on the 3200 block of Kip Street.
Investigators say the man hit the fence straight on.
Police have not identified that driver.
