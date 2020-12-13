CBSN PhillyWatch Now
By CBS3 Staff
Filed Under:Local, Local TV, Philadelphia News

PHILADELPHIA: Police say a man is dead after driving a car into a fence in Kensignton. This crash happened just before 3 a.m. Sunday on the 3200 block of Kip Street.

Investigators say the man hit the fence straight on.

Police have not identified that driver.

