PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — An attempted carjacking in North Philadelphia ends with one man dead. The call came in just after 10:30 p.m. Saturday to a convenience store at Broad Street and Hunting Park Avenue.
Investigators say two cousins pulled up to the store in separate cars.
One of the cousins went inside while the other stayed outside to watch the cars.
That’s when police say two men arrived in an SUV and attempted a carjacking.
When the man in the convenience store came out, a shootout erupted between him and the suspects.
Investigators say one of the two suspects was killed, and the other got away in the SUV.
Both cousins stayed at the scene to talk to police.
We’re told one of them has a license to carry a gun.
