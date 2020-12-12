PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Throughout the day we will have generally overcast skies with only a few peeks of sunshine getting through every now and then. Expect there to be periods of light showers or drizzle during the day as well.

The best chance to see some rain showers will be across South Jersey and mainly at the coast. These showers will be light and spotty at best.

It will be a very warm Saturday afternoon. Highs today will top out near 60.

Tonight a few spotty showers could linger across the area as we again stay very mild. Lows this evening will only bottom out in the upper 40s in Philly. Mostly cloudy or cloudy skies are likely as well.

Sunday should be a great way to wrap up the weekend. While a cold front will likely pass across the region it takes a while for the cold air to actually spill into the region. This means Sunday afternoon will again be near 60 but with slightly more afternoon sunshine.

Cold air starts to arrive on Sunday night but temperatures will still be near 40 heading into Monday morning.

This is important since we will be looking for the first to two storm systems, that will affect the area next week, to move in Monday morning. Due to the warm air still hanging around the region, Monday’s system will be a bit of a mixed bag.

Right now, it looks as though most if not all of South Jersey will see only rain on Monday. The exception could be the Pine Barrens early on Monday morning where some rain/snow mix could occur.

The rain/snow line looks to set up almost directly over Philly.

(3) Overall rain will be the dominant form of precip. across S. NJ. Rain becoming a slushy mix across Philly, w/ a light accum. on grassy surfaces could be possible. Heading into the far NW burbs, LV or Poconos we could see up to 1-3" of snow @CBSPhilly pic.twitter.com/oNNW1p1kgm — Matt Peterson (@MPetersonWx) December 12, 2020

At this time it looks as though a rain/wintry mix will be likely for the city. Snow amounts would be held to a minimum for Philadelphia proper.

Temperatures could be slightly cooler as we head north from the city, so the far northwest suburbs through the Lehigh Valley could receive as much as 1-3″ of snow with this system, while the Poconos could receive 3″+.

Monday’s system moves out by the evening and the precipitation clears off fast as well.

Tuesday will be dry and cold with sunshine and highs that will sit in the 30s.

That cold air then will remain over the region as we head into Wednesday. Wednesday is the day that we will be monitoring the most next week.

A coastal system is looking more likely to develop that could bring accumulating snow to Philly and much of the region.

Right now, we are still too far away to really get too detailed but it looks like a significant system will affect the Delaware Valley starting on Wednesday and lasting through at least Thursday morning.

Behind the Wednesday storm, conditions will be cold and clear through Friday.

