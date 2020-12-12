TRENTON, N.J. (CBS) — A two-alarm fire burns through a house in Trenton and injures a responding firefighter. The call came in around 11 p.m. Friday to a vacant house on Benton Street.
When firefighters arrived, flames had engulfed the second floor.
The flames also forced the attached neighbor and her family to run from their home. The neighbor says she’s made numerous calls to police about the house next door.
That woman and her five children made it out of their home next door unharmed.
It is not clear how much damage was done.
We’re told the firefighter suffered minor injuries.
The cause of the fire is under investigation.
