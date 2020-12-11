PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — It’s going to be a beautiful start to the weekend in the Philadelphia region. Plenty of sunshine and comfortable afternoon temperatures is the name of the game this Friday.

The region’s pattern will shift a bit as we enter the weekend.

While Saturday will remain mild, highs will be near 60 degrees, a few rain showers will develop in the afternoon. During the day, the best chance to see rain will be close to the New Jersey coast.

The scattered showers will become more likely in the overnight hours for the whole region.

Temperatures will once again be very mild on Sunday, near 60 degrees once more, with a few spotty morning showers, followed by clearing skies in the afternoon.

The warmer weather will quickly leave the region as a cold blast will move in early next week.

The cold temperatures will persist all week long, with highs only in the low to mid 40s most days.

We are already monitoring our next system next week as well.

Right now, there are hints at a coastal system that could develop Wednesday through early Thursday. There is a chance for some wintry mix on Wednesday with a morning snow shower possible Thursday.

We are still about a week away from this system potentially affecting the area, so changes will be likely over the course of the next five days.

