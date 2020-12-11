CBSN PhillyWatch Now
By CBS3 Staff
Filed Under:Local TV, Philadelphia News

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A bicyclist died after colliding with a pickup truck in Philadelphia’s Lawndale neighborhood, police say. The fatal accident happened around 3 a.m. Friday at the the intersection of Oxford Avenue and Disston Street.

Investigators believe the bicyclist struck the back of the pickup after entering the intersection and the cyclist died of head injuries.

Credit: CBS3

The driver of the pickup truck was delivering newspapers for the Inquirer.

