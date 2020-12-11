Comments
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A bicyclist died after colliding with a pickup truck in Philadelphia’s Lawndale neighborhood, police say. The fatal accident happened around 3 a.m. Friday at the the intersection of Oxford Avenue and Disston Street.
Investigators believe the bicyclist struck the back of the pickup after entering the intersection and the cyclist died of head injuries.
The driver of the pickup truck was delivering newspapers for the Inquirer.
