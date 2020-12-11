TRENTON, N.J. (CBS) — New Jersey is moving to temporarily suspend the liquor licenses of 10 bars for alleged violations of the governor’s COVID orders. The suspensions would last between 10 and 115 days.
“Let these charges send a perfectly clear signal to any bar or restaurant owner who thinks the rules don’t apply to them, this will happen to you. Our job is to protect both public health and our economy,” Gov. Phil Murphy said during Friday’s press conference.
One of the bars facing a liquor license suspension is B&B Saloon in Atlantic City.
Attorney General Gurbir Grewal wants it suspended for the full 115 days.
More than 3,800 new cases were reported Friday, bringing the statewide total to 390,256, and more than 3,500 people are hospitalized across the state.
