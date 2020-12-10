PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A multi-car accident is under investigation in Philadelphia’s Logan section on Thursday morning. Police say a 68-year-old man was driving northbound in southbound lanes at a high rate of speed.
It happened around 8:30 a.m. at Broad Street and Lindley Avenue.
Police say the driver hit several cars head-on.
He was taken to the hospital in critical condition.
Another person who was hit by the driver was also hospitalized in unknown condition.
Broad Street is closed from Wagner Avenue to Duncannon Avenue.
