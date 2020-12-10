CBSN PhillyWatch Now
By CBS3 Staff
Filed Under:Local, Philadelphia News, Philadelphia Police

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A multi-car accident is under investigation in Philadelphia’s Logan section on Thursday morning. Police say a 68-year-old man was driving northbound in southbound lanes at a high rate of speed.

(credit: CBS3)

It happened around 8:30 a.m. at Broad Street and Lindley Avenue.

Police say the driver hit several cars head-on.

He was taken to the hospital in critical condition.

Another person who was hit by the driver was also hospitalized in unknown condition.

Broad Street is closed from Wagner Avenue to Duncannon Avenue.

MORE ON CBSPHILLY.COM

COVID In Pennsylvania: New Restrictions On Businesses, Gatherings Expected To Come This Week, Officials Say

Bucks County Authorities Searching For Suspect After Man Shot, Killed In Parking Lot

When And Where Northern Lights May Be Seen Across Delaware Valley Sky Thursday Night

Comments