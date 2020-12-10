PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Four men who are allegedly members of a drug trafficking group in the Frankford section of the city are facing federal murder charges in the shooting death of Philadelphia Police Sgt. James O’Connor. U.S. Attorney William McSwain announced a seven-count indictment Thursday against 22-year-old Hassan Elliott, 20 year-old Bilal Mitchell, 19-year-old Khalif Sears and 25-year-old Sherman Easterling.

Elliott is facing the death penalty.

O’Connor was killed on the morning of March 13 while serving a warrant. The warrant was being served to Elliott for a robbery and murder that happened in March 2019.

“I don’t need to be the next Maureen Faulkner and have 40 years of fighting ahead of me.” Terri O’Connor, widow of slain Sgt. James O’Connor, reacts to the announcement a federal conspiracy indictment has been filed against her husband’s 4 accused killers. @CBSPhilly pic.twitter.com/ZaLoNkOyse — Joe Holden (@JoeHoldenCBS3) December 10, 2020

According to the indictment, Elliott allegedly fired a semi-automatic assault rifle 16 times while O’Connor was ascending the staircase inside a home on the 1600 block of Bridge Street, striking and killing him.

“No family should ever have to go through what the O’Connors have experienced over the past nine months, or what they will have to experience for the rest of their lives. We cannot bring their loved one back, but we can honor him by seeking justice and by doing all that we can to prevent this type of tragedy from occurring again,” McSwain said during a press conference.

The DA’s office says they are currently prosecuting Elliott for three separate murders as well as another non-fatal shooting, among other charges related to those incidents.

McSwain pointed the finger at Philadelphia District Attorney Larry Krasner’s “pro-defendant” policies, which he claimed are responsible for Elliott not being in jail at the time of the deadly shooting.

“Sgt. O’Connor’s murder was entirely preventable,” McSwain said.

Federal prosecutors say the four suspects are members of 1700 Scattergood, a violent drug trafficking group in the Frankford section of Northeast Philadelphia.

All four men face life in prison, if convicted, while Elliott also faces the death penalty.

