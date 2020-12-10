Comments
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A heads up for commuters before heading out the door Friday morning for work. The Betsy Ross Bridge ramp to I-95 north is now closed and will remain closed for the next year.
The closure began at 8 p.m. on Thursday.
The ramp will be demolished and replaced.
Bridge traffic heading for northbound I-95 will be detoured to Aramingo Avenue and rerouted.
The ramp from the bridge to southbound I-95 is also closed for reconstruction.
