PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — The Washington Township School District will remain virtual until next year. In a newsletter to the school community Sunday, officials announced the district would be moving fully remote until Monday, Jan. 11.

“Each day, and in some cases each hour, brings new cases that is making it nearly impossible to staff many of our schools,” Superintendent Joseph N. Bollendorf said. “Therefore, like many other school districts in the county facing the same challenges, we will pivot to full remote instruction and remain fully remote until Monday, January 11th. This will be 10 total days after the new year. Our hope will be that any surges associated with the holiday season will begin to dissipate at that time and provide an environment where buildings can be adequately staffed.”

Washington Township reported 41 new coronavirus cases on Sunday and 236 total new cases last week. There have been a total of 368,016 coronavirus cases in New Jersey since the pandemic began and the state’s death toll stands at 15,485.

Bollendorf says over the weekend the school district learned of dozens of new COVID-19 cases and close contacts who must quarantine.

In an effort to slow the spread of COVID-19, the Garden State is imposing new outdoor gathering limits until further notice. The new limitations went into effect at 6 a.m. Monday.

They limit spectators of outdoor events from 150 to 25, but there are several caveats. The limitations do not extend to certain outdoor activities like funerals, memorial services, weddings or religious or political activities.

Youth sports now have adjustments as well, but even those have caveats. Any outdoor sports activities are now limited to 25 spectators which do not include acting participants in the game, like coaches, referees and players.

