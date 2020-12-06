HERSHEY, Pa. (CBS/CNN) — It appears Hershey’s fans are not fans of change. The Pennsylvania chocolate maker faced social media backlash after changing its popular Hershey’s Kisses Christmas bells ad for 2020.

The ad debuted in 1989 and has remained essentially the same all these years.

The 2020 ad starts out the same, with the Kisses playing “We Wish You A Merry Christmas” as a bell choir.

But then a girl picks one of them up and it turns out she’s baking with her dad as the song continues by a brass band.

People complained on Twitter that Hershey’s shouldn’t tinker with a tradition.

I don’t like the 2020 version of the Hershey’s Kisses Christmas Bells commercial, because they interrupted the popular We Wish You a Merry Christmas jingle with a hand like in this picture. I like it better when one of the Hershey’s Kisses goes, “Whew!” at the end. pic.twitter.com/TpMwRUzInD — Alec Behan (@alec_behan) November 30, 2020

Hershey's updated their iconic Christmas commercial, and it doesn't have the same impact IMO. pic.twitter.com/A6jyNV0udf — The King of Paper (@Paperking99) November 29, 2020

Even though it seems silly for me to complain about a commercial, I really hate what Hershey did with their iconic holiday Kisses commercial. To me, that original commercial was perfect and my favorite Christmas commercial ever and they completely ruined it. I hope they fix it. https://t.co/twuiasgvfW pic.twitter.com/LkoFE15Jxg — Animated Antic (@Animated_Antic) November 30, 2020

Hershey’s noted it aired the original this year until debuting the new one on Nov. 23. It announced it will now air both commercials.

