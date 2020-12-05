PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — COVID-19 infections nationwide are smashing records, and in news that as of late is something of a broken record, Pennsylvania reported its largest daily increase of new coronavirus cases Saturday with 12,884. There are also 149 additional deaths in one day.

Health officials are once again sounding the alarm in Pennsylvania about the grim numbers, and to give some perspective, the number of people testing positive in one day is a 10th of 1% of the entire state population. Hospitalizations are up as are patients in intensive care units.

The number of people contracting COVID continues to rise and while a vaccine is on the way, hospitals are seeing an influx of patients.

With nearly 13,000 additional positive coronavirus cases, the state is seeing the highest daily increase. There are now 149 new COVID deaths with a total of over 11,000 in Pennsylvania.

“We all must work together and stand united against the spread of this dangerous and contagious virus,” Pennsylvania Secretary of Health Dr. Rachel Levine said.

In Pennsylvania, the secretary of health says there are just under 5,000 people currently hospitalized with the virus and more than 1,000 patients in ICUs.

“We have to remember that there are not an unlimited number of hospital beds, but even more importantly, there are not an unlimited number of staff, doctors, nurses, support staff, EMTs,” Levine said.

For the first time since April, COVID hospitalizations in Delaware surpassed 300.

Gov. John Carney says soon the state will more than likely pass the peak of 337 hospitalizations that it saw back in the spring.

In a statement released on Saturday, Carney said, “We are facing a serious situation that promises only to get worse in the weeks ahead. Delaware’s health care workers continue to work day and night to treat the sick and protect lives — as they’ve done throughout this crisis. We owe them a deep debt of gratitude and our respect. Let’s follow their lead. We all know what to do. Do not gather with friends or family outside your household.”

Health officials want residents to stay vigilant and wear a face mask anytime they’re indoors with people with who they don’t live with in addition to washing and sanitizing their hands regularly.

The Pfizer vaccine is heading to the FDA on Dec. 10 and Modern’s vaccine a week after. If deemed safe, vaccines will be deployed to Pennsylvania. Emergency workers will be first in line.

MORE ON CBSPHILLY.COM

Stimulus Package Update: Are Politicians Finally Ready To Make A Deal?

Pennsylvania Couple Charged With Severe Abuse Of Their 8 Children

16 Philadelphia Businesses Ordered To Close For Violating COVID-19 Restrictions, City Spokesperson Says